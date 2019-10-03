Family: Man charged in Woodfield Mall rampage had just been released from mental health facility
Updated 10/3/2019 3:01 PM
The man who authorities say drove his SUV through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg last month had been released from a mental health facility the previous day, still suffering from hallucinations, hearing voices and having suicidal thoughts, relatives told the Chicago Sun-Times.
Javier Garcia, 22, was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder three years ago and has been in and out of mental health facilities since then, his sister Noemi Garcia told the Sun-Times Wednesday.
