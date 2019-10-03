Elmhurst man identified in hospital shooting

An Elmhurst resident has been identified as the man who fatally shot himself Wednesday night after shooting his stepdaughter in the face while they were in an Elmhurst Hospital parking lot.

Elmhurst police responded around 7 p.m. Wednesday to a "man with gun" situation in the hospital's west parking lot after a woman suffering from a gunshot wound entered the emergency room.

When the officers arrived, they found Robert Shek, 73, of the 300 block of south Rex in Elmhurst, in an automobile suffering from a gunshot wound.

Shek was brought into the emergency room by paramedics for treatment and died a short time later, officials said.

On Thursday, authorities said the stepdaughter, who is 44 years old, initially told police her father had shot her and then shot himself in the parking lot. She has been transported to Loyola hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Authorities said the hospital was briefly locked down during the response to ensure the safety of the patients and staff. But they said everything was contained to the hospital parking lot, and the lockdown was quickly lifted.

Police said they are continuing to investigate what happened.

Elmhurst Hospital spokesman Keith Hartenberger on Thursday referred all questions to the police department.