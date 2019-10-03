Elmhurst man, daughter identified in hospital shooting

Authorities have identified an Elmhurst man who died during a Wednesday night shooting outside Elmhurst Hospital that also left his daughter seriously injured.

Elmhurst police say they responded shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday to a "man with gun" situation in the hospital's west parking lot after a 44-year-old woman, whom they identified as Imelda Shek, suffering from a gunshot wound entered the emergency room.

When the officers arrived, they found Robert Shek, 73, in an automobile suffering from a gunshot wound.

Shek was brought into the emergency room by paramedics and died a short time later, officials said.

"The woman initially told police that her father had shot her and then shot himself in the hospital parking lot," police said in a statement released Thursday.

Imelda Shek was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was undergoing treatment. She was listed in critical condition, a hospital spokeswoman said.

During the course of the response, Elmhurst Hospital briefly was placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of the patients and staff.

Police said they are continuing to investigate what happened. On Thursday, the DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the shooting death in coordination with the police and the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Elmhurst Hospital spokesman Keith Hartenberger on Thursday referred all questions to the police department.