 

Elmhurst man, daughter identified in hospital shooting

  • An Elmhurst man died after a shooting Wednesday night in Elmhurst Hospital's west parking lot. His daughter also was shot and was in critical condition Thursday.

      An Elmhurst man died after a shooting Wednesday night in Elmhurst Hospital's west parking lot. His daughter also was shot and was in critical condition Thursday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Robert Sanchez
 
 
Updated 10/3/2019 7:09 PM

Authorities have identified an Elmhurst man who died during a Wednesday night shooting outside Elmhurst Hospital that also left his daughter seriously injured.

Elmhurst police say they responded shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday to a "man with gun" situation in the hospital's west parking lot after a 44-year-old woman, whom they identified as Imelda Shek, suffering from a gunshot wound entered the emergency room.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

When the officers arrived, they found Robert Shek, 73, in an automobile suffering from a gunshot wound.

Shek was brought into the emergency room by paramedics and died a short time later, officials said.

"The woman initially told police that her father had shot her and then shot himself in the hospital parking lot," police said in a statement released Thursday.

Imelda Shek was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was undergoing treatment. She was listed in critical condition, a hospital spokeswoman said.

During the course of the response, Elmhurst Hospital briefly was placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of the patients and staff.

Police said they are continuing to investigate what happened. On Thursday, the DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the shooting death in coordination with the police and the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Elmhurst Hospital spokesman Keith Hartenberger on Thursday referred all questions to the police department.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 