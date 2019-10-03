 

Chicago to spend $2.7 million to boost U.S. Census count

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Posted10/3/2019 12:21 PM

Chicago will spend $2.7 million -- $2 for every "hard-to-count" resident -- to ensure an accurate 2020 U.S. Census and cut through the cloud of fear created by immigration raids and a nixed citizenship question, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday.

A divided U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the Trump administration's threat to add a citizenship question to the census form. But the mere threat, coupled with recent workplace raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has created "a lot of fear" that must be overcome, Lightfoot said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Lightfoot said the money will be used to implement "creative, strategic technology solutions to address gaps" in computer and internet access and to bankroll community organizations charged with reaching out to the 48% of Chicago's population identified as hard to count.

For the full story, click here.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 