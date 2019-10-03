Chicago to spend $2.7 million to boost U.S. Census count

Chicago will spend $2.7 million -- $2 for every "hard-to-count" resident -- to ensure an accurate 2020 U.S. Census and cut through the cloud of fear created by immigration raids and a nixed citizenship question, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday.

A divided U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the Trump administration's threat to add a citizenship question to the census form. But the mere threat, coupled with recent workplace raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has created "a lot of fear" that must be overcome, Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said the money will be used to implement "creative, strategic technology solutions to address gaps" in computer and internet access and to bankroll community organizations charged with reaching out to the 48% of Chicago's population identified as hard to count.

