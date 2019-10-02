Waukegan man charged in Naperville home burglary

A Waukegan man has been charged with residential burglary after authorities said he broke into a Naperville home and stole multiple items, including a wallet and more than $1,000 in cash.

Julius Martin, 36, of the 400 block of Metropolitan Avenue, is being held on $250,000 bail in DuPage County jail. He also is suspected in several other area burglaries, police said.

Police said they responded on Sept. 3 to a report of a break-in on Cortez Court and their investigation led them to Martin.

"It is alleged Mr. Martin illegally entered a Naperville home and stole a large sum of money, a wallet and other items," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "This type of personal invasion will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law."

Martin's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 4 for arraignment in front of Judge Brian Telander.