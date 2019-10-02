Warrant issued after former Geneva doctor's daughter absent for contempt hearing

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a St. Charles woman after she failed to appear in court.

Alesha J. Lewis, 26, is the daughter of former Geneva doctor Mark G. Lewis, who was convicted last week of sexually assaulting a party guest at his home in 2012.

Alesha Lewis confronted the victim in a courthouse hallway, was nodding to the jury during her father's testimony and told the lead prosecutor he looked nervous during a recess, according to court records.

Mark Lewis, 60, was convicted of one count of criminal sexual assault. His victim testified that he made her a whiskey drink and then "everything just want blank."

The woman said she later woke up in a bedroom in Mark Lewis' former St. Charles home, naked from the waist down with a shirtless Lewis on the floor next to her.

Tests from a rape kit matched DNA belonging to Mark Lewis and he faces up to 15 years in prison. He is due in court on Oct. 13 to set a sentencing date.

Last Thursday, prosecutors served Alesha Lewis with a petition for indirect criminal contempt of court. Kane County Judge John Barsanti issued an arrest warrant Wednesday after she was a no-show more than an hour after her court date.

On the day of testimony, Barsanti warned Alesha Lewis not to communicate with witnesses or participants in the case after she admitted she stopped to stare at the victim in the hallway during a recess.