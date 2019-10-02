Police find man dead of knife wound in Naperville

Naperville police said they had a "person of interest" in custody Wednesday after a 54-year-old man was found dead of an apparent knife wound.

Police responded to a call of a disturbance on the 700 block of Inland Circle on the city's northwest side about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the department said in a news release.

Officers found the man, who has not yet been identified, dead from what they said was not a random act. Police said the public is not in danger.

Police did not immediately release any further information but said officers continue to investigate.

Nearby resident Theresa Carlson said police were knocking on neighbors' doors Tuesday evening searching for a suspect and detectives maintained a heavy presence in the area throughout Wednesday.

Carlson said neighbors saw evidence technicians taking photographs and entering the scene, which was roped off with police tape.