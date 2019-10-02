New Barker Avenue bridge in Rolling Meadows opening Thursday
Updated 10/2/2019 7:54 PM
Rolling Meadows officials will mark the completion of the Barker Avenue bridge rehabilitation project during a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The project included removal and replacement of the bridge superstructure, new guardrails, drainage improvements, new approach pavement and sidewalk, and landscape restoration.
Though the project was originally targeted for 2018 -- a land ownership issue between the city, state and Palatine Township Elementary District 15 delayed it -- work kicked off last spring and wrapped up by the first day of classes at nearby Willow Bend Elementary.
The $613,256 project is funded with a federal/state grant covering 80% of costs, while the city will pick up the remainder.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.