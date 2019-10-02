New Barker Avenue bridge in Rolling Meadows opening Thursday

Rolling Meadows officials will mark the completion of the Barker Avenue bridge rehabilitation project during a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The project included removal and replacement of the bridge superstructure, new guardrails, drainage improvements, new approach pavement and sidewalk, and landscape restoration.

Though the project was originally targeted for 2018 -- a land ownership issue between the city, state and Palatine Township Elementary District 15 delayed it -- work kicked off last spring and wrapped up by the first day of classes at nearby Willow Bend Elementary.

The $613,256 project is funded with a federal/state grant covering 80% of costs, while the city will pick up the remainder.