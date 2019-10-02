Island Lake group to talk lake sediment

Island Lake's lake management committee will meet Thursday to discuss a proposed sediment study of Island Lake and other issues. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave. The village board may commission a study of sediment levels in the town's namesake body of water ahead of a possible dredging project. Removing weeds and other unwanted material from the bottom could help make the lake healthier and more attractive, officials have said. Trustees are considering hiring a Kansas company called the Mapping Network to perform the study. The company estimates the job will cost $16,200. The village board was scheduled to vote on the contract last week, but trustees delayed a decision until Oct. 10.