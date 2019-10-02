Feder: V103 vaults back to the top of Chicago radio ratings

WVAZ 102.7-FM, the iHeartMedia urban adult-contemporary station known as V103, took top honors Tuesday in the Nielsen Audio survey for September, Robert Feder writes.

Jumping from third place to first, the R&B powerhouse recaptured the Chicago radio ratings crown for first time since October 2018. V103 also was No. 1 in evenings with Chris Michaels.

Another notable gainer was Cumulus Media classic hits WLS 94.7-FM, which rose from a tie for seventh to third.

Biggest loser was Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM, plunging a whopping 1.5 share points from first to a tie for sixth.

In its last full month under Tribune Media ownership, news/talk WGN 720-AM moved up from a tie for 16th to a tie for 12th, and Steve Cochran jumped from 11th to sixth in mornings. On September 19, the station officially was acquired by Dallas-based Nexstar Media Group, ending a 95-year run since its founding as Chicago radio flagship of the "World's Greatest Newspaper."

Sports/talk WMVP 1000-AM closed out its last full month under ESPN Radio management up from 25th to 23rd. As of this week, ESPN 1000 came under operational control of Wisconsin-based Good Karma Brands.

Entercom all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM was first in mornings with Felicia Middlebrooks and Pat Cassidy, and Hubbard Radio classic rock WDRV 97.1-FM was first in middays with Bob Stroud and afternoons with Steve Seaver and Janda Lane.

Note: In accordance with Nielsen's publishing guidelines, I cannot report actual audience shares other than those for the full week (below). For mornings, middays, afternoons and evenings, I can list only their rankings -- not specific shares.

Here are Chicago's top 30 radio stations from 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Sunday, as measured by Nielsen Audio from August 15 to September 11, followed by format and average quarter-hour share of listeners age 6 and older (with previous month's share in parentheses):

1. WVAZ 102.7-FM urban adult contemporary, 5.7 (5.0)

2. WDRV 97.1-FM classic rock, 5.4 (5.4)

3. WLS 94.7-FM classic hits, 4.9 (3.8)

4. WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM all news, 4.8 (4.8)

5. WSCR 670-AM sports talk, 4.3 (4.1)

6. (tie) WLIT 93.9-FM adult contemporary, 4.2 (4.5); WTMX 101.9-FM hot adult contemporary, 4.2 (5.7)

8. (tie) WKSC 103.5-FM Top 40, 3.5 (3.8); WXRT 93.1-FM adult album alternative, 3.5 (3.5)

10. WKQX 101.1-FM alternative rock, 3.4 (3.4)

11. WRME 87.7-FM soft rock oldies, 3.3 (2.9)

12. (tie) WBMX 104.3-FM classic hip hop, 3.2 (3.1); WGN 720-AM news talk, 3.2 (2.8)

14. WOJO 105.1-FM Mexican regional, 3.0 (3.0)

15. (tie) WBBM 96.3-FM Top 40, 2.9 (2.9); WBEZ 91.5-FM public radio news talk, 2.9 (2.8); WSHE 100.3-FM adult contemporary, 2.9 (3.1)

18. WUSN 99.5-FM country, 2.7 (2.6)

19. WGCI 107.5-FM urban contemporary, 2.5 (2.5)

20. WLEY 107.9-FM Mexican regional, 2.1 (2.0)

21. (tie) WLS 890-AM news talk, 1.7 (2.1); WPPN 106.7-FM Spanish adult contemporary, 1.7 (1.9)

23. WMVP 1000-AM sports talk, 1.6 (1.4)

24. WEBG 95.5-FM country, 1.5 (1.6)

25. WVIV 93.5-FM Spanish contemporary, 1.4 (1.5)

26. WCKL 97.9-FM contemporary Christian, 1.1 (1.0)

27. (tie) WERV 95.9-FM classic hits, 1.0 (1.1); WSSR 96.7-FM adult contemporary, 1.0 (0.6)

29. (tie) WFMT 98.7-FM classical, 0.8 (0.8); WMBI 90.1-FM Christian ministry, 0.8 (0.9)

Here are Chicago radio's top 10 morning shows from 6 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, as measured by Nielsen Audio:

1. WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM Felicia Middlebrooks and Pat Cassidy

2. WTMX 101.9-FM Eric Ferguson, Melissa McGurren and Brian "Whip" Paruch

3. WDRV 97.1-FM Brian Sherman and Steve Tingle

4. WSCR 670-AM Mike Mulligan and David Haugh

5. WVAZ 102.7-FM Steve Harvey

6. WGN 720-AM Steve Cochran

7. WLS 94.7-FM Dave Fogel and Kim Berk

8. (tie) WBEZ 91.5-FM "Morning Edition" and "Morning Shift" with Jennifer White; WKSC 103.5-FM Christopher "Fred" Frederick and Angi Taylor

10. WLIT 93.9-FM Melissa Forman

Here are Chicago radio's top 10 midday shows from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, as measured by Nielsen Audio:

1. WDRV 97.1-FM Bob Stroud

2. WLS 94.7-FM Greg Brown

3. WVAZ 102.7-FM Bioncé Foxx

4. WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM Cisco Cotto and Rob Hart

5. WLIT 93.9-FM Robin Rock

6. WTMX 101.9-FM Lisa Allen

7. WRME 87.7-FM

8. WXRT 93.1-FM Richard Milne

9. WSCR 670-AM Dan Bernstein and Connor McKnight; Laurence Holmes

10. WKQX 101.1-FM Lauren O'Neil

Here are Chicago radio's top 10 afternoon shows from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, as measured by Nielsen Audio:

1. WDRV 97.1-FM Steve Seaver and Janda Lane

2. WVAZ 102.7-FM Joe Soto

3. WLS 94.7-FM Ron Parker

4. (tie) WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM Keith Johnson and Lisa Fielding; WTMX 101.9-FM Kevin "Koz" Koske and Jennifer Roberts

6. WLIT 93.9-FM Mick Lee

7. (tie) WKSC 103.5-FM Brady Broski; WXRT 93.1-FM Marty Lennartz

9. WKQX 101.1-FM Tim Virgin

10. WSCR 670-AM Dan McNeil and Danny Parkins

Here are Chicago radio's top 10 evening shows from 7 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, as measured by Nielsen Audio:

1. WVAZ 102.7-FM Chris Michaels

2. WSCR 670-AM Joe Ostrowski; Julie DiCaro; Cubs baseball

3. WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM Mariam Sobh; Bob Conway

4. WLS 94.7-FM Brian Peck

5. WBMX 104.3-FM Julian Jumpin' Perez

6. WLIT 93.9-FM Delilah Rene

7. (tie) WGN 720-AM Justin Kaufmann; White Sox baseball; WKSC 103.5-FM Erik Zachary

9. (tie) WBBM 96.3-FM Julia Lepidi; WDRV 97.1-FM Phil Manicki; WTMX 101.1-FM Nikki Imbracsio; Chris Petlak

(Copyright © 2019 The Nielsen Company.)