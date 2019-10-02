Crash injures Naperville woman who was crossing street

Naperville police are investigating a crash that caused serious injuries to a 29-year-old woman as she tried to cross the street.

Police said the crash occurred about 7:22 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and Royal St. George Drive just north of Ogden Avenue on the city's north side.

That was when, according to a preliminary investigation, a 61-year-old Montgomery man who was traveling north in a 2006 Dodge Ram made a left turn to stay on 5th where it branches off at Royal St. George.

Police said the truck hit the woman as she was walking across the street in an area where there are several apartment and townhouse developments as well as a strip mall.

Officers responded to the scene along with firefighters and found the woman, a Naperville resident, suffering serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital.

Traffic unit officers trained in crash reconstruction responded and blocked off a part of the intersection for roughly two hours during their preliminary investigation.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville police traffic unit at (630) 420-8833.