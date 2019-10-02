 

Cary teen pleads not guilty to reckless homicide, other charges in crash that killed McHenry girl

    Caleb R. Rohrbach, 18, of Cary.

 
A Cary teenager has pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide and other charges stemming from a car crash that left a McHenry girl dead.

Caleb Rohrbach, 18, entered his plea Wednesday in Lake County circuit court, prosecutors announced in a news release. Rohrbach, of the 300 block of Wooded Knoll Drive, is charged with reckless homicide, two different counts of driving under the influence, reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The March 16 crash killed Danielle Thomas, 16, of McHenry. The charges were filed in August.

The two-car wreck occurred on Route 12 near Case Road. Rohrbach had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash, police said. An unspecified amount of marijuana also was found in his car, police said.

Rohrbach faces up to 14 years in prison if found guilty. He is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 31.

Rohrbach remains held in Lake County jail on $1 million bail.

