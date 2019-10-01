Runway upgrades finished at Chicago Executive Airport
Updated 10/1/2019 8:11 AM
Renovations have been completed on the secondary runway at Chicago Executive Airport.
Runway 12/30 is back in business after the intensive project began in July. Officials said the upgrades to the second-longest runway and adjacent taxiway markings will greatly increase safety for the airport's 80,000 annual operations while enhancing reliability and reducing overall energy consumption.
Runway 12/30 is 4,415 feet long and 75 feet wide. Chicago Executive is a top reliever facility for Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
