Runway upgrades finished at Chicago Executive Airport

Renovations have been completed on the secondary runway at Chicago Executive Airport.

Runway 12/30 is back in business after the intensive project began in July. Officials said the upgrades to the second-longest runway and adjacent taxiway markings will greatly increase safety for the airport's 80,000 annual operations while enhancing reliability and reducing overall energy consumption.

Runway 12/30 is 4,415 feet long and 75 feet wide. Chicago Executive is a top reliever facility for Chicago O'Hare International Airport.