Round Lake area man reported missing is located, jailed on warrant

A Round Lake area man who was reported missing and endangered Sunday was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant after being among the onlookers at a medical situation Monday night in Ingleside.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home on the 35600 block of North Louise Place in Ingleside about 9:45 p.m. Monday regarding a medical emergency, according to sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli.

While deputies and paramedics tended to the emergency, authorities noticed that Nicholas "Nick" Wu was among the onlookers who had approached the scene. Wu, 26, was last seen at about 5 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in unincorporated Round Lake.

He left on a skateboard after an argument with family members, who were concerned because of his agitated and at times violent state, police said in a release at the time.

Wu was taken to a hospital to evaluate his well-being following his previous erratic behavior, Covelli said.

Wu was released about 6:30 a.m. and taken into custody for an active domestic battery arrest warrant, which stemmed from the incident on Sunday just before he left, Covelli said.

Wu is being held in the Lake County jail on $50,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court today.