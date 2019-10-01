Glen Ellyn man pleads guilty to murder in beating death

A DuPage County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder for beating an acquaintance who said something about his girlfriend.

James Aydelotte, 22, of the 2N200 block of Mildred Avenue near Glen Ellyn, entered a blind plea before DuPage County Judge Alexander McGimpsey.

McGimpsey could sentence Aydelotte to 20 to 60 years in prison. Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Sullivan said prosecutors will ask for no more than 45 years as part of the plea agreement.

Aydelotte is accused of killing 49-year-old James Murray in January 2017 at Aydelotte's home, Sullivan said.

According to Sullivan, Murray said something about Aydelotte's girlfriend that Aydelotte didn't like. Aydelotte then hit the man in the face and stomped on his head.

A witness said Murray's behavior changed and he didn't seem himself after the attack. He later complained of a headache, to which Aydelotte responded, "That's because you got knocked the (expletive) out."

Murray later sat next to another woman on a couch, which upset Aydelotte, who attacked him again, telling Murray to "go night-night," Sullivan said. Aydelotte took a knife from another person and cut Murray's leg.

Murray was moved to a bedroom, where he lay for 16 hours before Aydelotte's mother called 911. Murray was pronounced dead the next day. He had a broken jaw and significant brain bleeding. The cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma.

According to Sullivan, Aydelotte and others in the house first said Murray suffered his injuries in a fall down some stairs. But there was a shoeprint on the top of his head, Sullivan said.

Aydelotte had a criminal history dating to 2010, including at least 10 cases of battery, assault, domestic battery, violation of orders of protection and disorderly conduct. He admitted in court Tuesday that he had an eighth-grade education.

He has been held on $4 million bail since his arrest. His next court date is Oct. 29 to check on the status of a presentence investigation report.