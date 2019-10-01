Art work showcased in Grayslake

Two weatherproof display cases to showcase a rotating group of artists' work will be unveiled at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Centennial Park, Center and Whitney streets in Grayslake.

The Grayslake Arts Alliance will be joined by village officials to present the Grayslake Artist Showcase and the Community Arts Message Board.

The alliance bought the display cases with a $2,000 village grant.

The rain date is Friday, Oct. 11.

The mission of the arts alliance is to nurture and support awareness and appreciation of the arts in the village education, outreach, and development.

Visit https://www.grayslakeartsalliance.org/.