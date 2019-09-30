Libertyville Fire Department open house Oct. 12
Updated 9/30/2019 11:07 AM
The Libertyville Fire Department will host an open house at the main station/headquarters, 1551 N. Milwaukee Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
The event is in honor of Fire Prevention Week, which runs Oct. 6 -- 12. The family event includes tours, demonstrations and interactive activities. Kids can climb inside a fire truck, spray a real hose, and take the Kiddie Combat Challenge and learn how to escape a house fire.
Visit libertyville.com for more information.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.