Libertyville Fire Department open house Oct. 12

The Libertyville Fire Department will host an open house at the main station/headquarters, 1551 N. Milwaukee Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

The event is in honor of Fire Prevention Week, which runs Oct. 6 -- 12. The family event includes tours, demonstrations and interactive activities. Kids can climb inside a fire truck, spray a real hose, and take the Kiddie Combat Challenge and learn how to escape a house fire.

Visit libertyville.com for more information.