Judge denies bail for Palatine man charged in Woodfield rampage

A 22-year-old Palatine man who authorities say drove an SUV through Woodfield Mall earlier this month was denied bail by a Cook County judge Sunday.

Javier Garcia, of the 1300 block of North Geneva Drive, is charged with terrorism and criminal damage to property, both felonies, stemming from the Sept. 20 rampage through the Schaumburg shopping center, police announced early Sunday.

Schaumburg police said they still have not determined a motive for Garcia's actions. Investigators have no reason to believe Garcia was targeting any specific person or business within Sears or Woodfield, police said.

Garcia was released Friday from AMITA Health Behavioral Medicine Institute, where he'd been taken for treatment since his arrest inside the mall, and taken into custody by police.

Police said their investigation determined Garcia was acting alone when he crashed an SUV through a Sears entrance, careened through the store and drove into the mall's common area, where he plowed into stores and kiosks.

Despite the chaos, no serious injuries were reported.

The terrorism charge, a Class X felony, is based on allegations Garcia committed an act that caused substantial damage to any building containing five or more businesses of any type. Substantial damage means more than $100,000, police said.

If convicted of the charge, Garcia faces a minimum sentence of six to 30 years in prison.

The criminal damage to property charges is a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison, if he's found guilty.