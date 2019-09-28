Rain cancels dozens of flights at O'Hare, Midway

Daily Herald File PhotoMultiple flights are canceled at O'Hare International Airport Saturday morning with heavy rains in the region.

Along with soccer and football games, dozens of flights at O'Hare and Midway international airports were rained out Saturday.

The Chicago Department of Aviation reported 189 canceled flights at O'Hare and 15 at Midway as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday related to weather conditions.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines before heading out.

Delays averaged 15 minutes at each airport.

The National Weather Service is warning of thunderstorms and flooding in the region with showers and heavy rain expected today.

Meanwhile CTA Blue Line construction has shut down service between the Rosemont and O'Hare stops until 4 a.m. Oct. 7 so workers can repair signals and track. Shuttle buses will connect passengers between Rosemont and the airport.