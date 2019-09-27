Woodstock man charged in bike trail hammer attack

Courtesy of McHenry County Conservation District

A Woodstock man was charged Friday in Tuesday's hammer attack against two women on the Ridgefield Trace bike trail in Crystal Lake.

A news release said the McHenry County Conservation District Police Department and the McHenry County sheriff's SWAT team arrested Angel Reinaldo-Cardoza, 48, about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

He is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of armed violence, four counts of aggravated battery, the news release said, and more charges may be forthcoming.

The attack occurred about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on the bike trail near the intersection of Oak Street and Ridgefield Road. Authorities said Reinaldo-Cardoza was traveling east by bicycle when he struck the two women with a hammer. The women's injuries were not life-threatening.