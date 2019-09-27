 

Woodstock man charged in bike trail hammer attack

  • Courtesy of McHenry County Conservation DistrictAuthorities say Angel Reinaldo-Cardoza, 48, of Woodstock attacked two women on the Ridgefield Trace bike trail on Tuesday.

    Courtesy of McHenry County Conservation DistrictAuthorities say Angel Reinaldo-Cardoza, 48, of Woodstock attacked two women on the Ridgefield Trace bike trail on Tuesday.

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/27/2019 6:00 PM

A Woodstock man was charged Friday in Tuesday's hammer attack against two women on the Ridgefield Trace bike trail in Crystal Lake.

A news release said the McHenry County Conservation District Police Department and the McHenry County sheriff's SWAT team arrested Angel Reinaldo-Cardoza, 48, about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of armed violence, four counts of aggravated battery, the news release said, and more charges may be forthcoming.

The attack occurred about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on the bike trail near the intersection of Oak Street and Ridgefield Road. Authorities said Reinaldo-Cardoza was traveling east by bicycle when he struck the two women with a hammer. The women's injuries were not life-threatening.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Two women out of hospital after being struck with hammer on Crystal Lake trail
Related Article
Two women out of hospital after being struck with hammer on Crystal Lake trail
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 