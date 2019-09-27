Report: Payton received death threat in 1982 that led to FBI investigation

A sense of fear greeted the Chicago Bears in early 1982 during the off-season, and not because Mike Ditka had thundered into town as the new head coach.

A letter containing a death threat against all-time great Bears running back Walter Payton was mailed to the team's Lake Forest offices, and the FBI was called in to investigate, according to a file the FBI kept on Payton that's now part of the Chicago Sun-Times "The FBI Files" database of federal records on people, groups and events of particular interest to Chicagoans.

