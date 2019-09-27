Man guilty in Crystal Lake heroin-fentanyl death

Jeffrey J. Hauck faces up to 30 years in prison when sentenced on Nov. 20.

A 33-year-old Crystal Lake man was convicted of drug-induced homicide Friday after a bench trial in McHenry County.

Jeffrey J. Hauck, of the 200 block of Uteg Street, now faces six to 30 years in prison for causing the death of Stephanie Phillippi, 32, who was found dead in Crystal Lake in early March after overdosing on fentanyl-laced heroin.

In a trial before McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt last week, prosecutors argued that Hauck traveled to Chicago to buy the drugs.

Hauck returned to the area and brought them to another person, who then delivered the drugs to Phillippi, according to prosecutors.

Hauck also was convicted of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, according to prosecutors and court records.

Wilbrandt will sentence Hauck on Nov. 20. Hauck has been held at the jail since mid-June.

Two others -- Melissa Ohlson, 41, of Woodstock, and Kane E. Kellett, 34, of Crystal Lake -- also are charged with drug-induced homicide and face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Ohlson is free on bail and due in court on Oct. 23.

Kellett is being held at the McHenry County jail on $17,500 bail and is due in court on Nov. 7.