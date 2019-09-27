Kids' Korner at Lake County courthouse marks 25 years
Updated 9/27/2019 10:25 AM
Staff at the Lake County courthouse in Waukegan marked the 25th anniversary of Kids' Korner, a safe and enjoyable area for children age 2 to 12 who are in the courthouse because their parents are conducting court business.
Since it was created in 1994, the free service has provided a haven for more than 53,000 children.
Chief Judge Jay W. Ukena said the court's staff and loyal volunteers have made Kid's Korner a friendly environment by interacting and caring for children at what could be a very stressful time.
The children's waiting room is open Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 1:15 to 5 p.m.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.