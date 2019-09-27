Foul play not suspected in Schaumburg factory death

Authorities said Friday they do not suspect foul play in the death of a worker who became trapped by a large machine Thursday at a Schaumburg steel factory.

Police said the 26-year-old victim was working with another employee after 10 a.m. Thursday at Earle M. Jorgensen Co., 1900 Mitchell Drive, when he became pinned in by the large piece of equipment.

The victim was identified as Adrian Gomez of Crystal Lake, who was a contractor for the company, also known as EMJ Metals, police Sgt. Karen McCartney said.

Gomez was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Schaumburg police and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched a joint investigation, and have questioned potential witnesses, employees and the employer, officials said.

By law, the OSHA investigation must be completed within six months, according to spokesman Scott Allen.

The Schaumburg plant faced six OSHA violations totaling $65,811 in fines after an employee operating a circular sawing machine at the plant lost three fingers in an accident on July 13, 2017, according to OSHA records.

But the company has contested those violations before an OSHA commission.

The company, which has more than 40 locations, is a supplier of steel and other metals to manufacturing companies. Officials there didn't respond to a request for comment.