Watch live: Acting intelligence chief testifies before House committee

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is appearing before the House Intelligence Committee, where he will face lawmakers' questions about his handling of a whistleblower complaint that relates to a phone call between President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine. Lawmakers reportedly received a copy of the complaint Wednesday afternoon after Democrats criticized the White House and the Department of Justice for blocking them from seeing the document. Trump has denied any impropriety, saying he did not pressure Ukraine's president. Notes from the call indicate he did ask Ukraine to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.