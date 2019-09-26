Streamwood man sentenced in 2018 hammer attack against his wife

A 48-year-old Streamwood man who prosecutors say attacked his estranged wife with a hammer pleaded guilty to attempted murder in exchange for a seven-year prison sentence.

Ebeid Al Sharifi, who was sentenced Wednesday, received credit for 598 days in custody. He must complete at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to court documents.

Al Sharifi told his wife he had something for their kids and arranged to meet her at a store on Feb. 2, 2018, prosecutors said at his bond hearing. When she arrived, Al Sharifi said he just wanted to talk to her so she left. He subsequently sent her texts in which he threatened to kill himself, prosecutors said, and one photograph showed him with a mouthful of pills.

The wife alerted police, who found Al Sharifi unconscious in a motel room and took him to Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. The next day, according to prosecutors, she awoke to find Al Sharifi standing by her bed. He proceeded to strike her about the face and body, and kick her.

One of the children called 911 to report that "her father was trying to kill her mother," prosecutors said.

The woman, whose screams could be heard in the background of the 911 call, received bruises, cuts and trauma to her spleen and liver, prosecutors said.