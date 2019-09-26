Batavia man accused of uploading child pornography

A 23-year-old Batavia man is facing felony charges after uploading child pornography to an internet cloud service, authorities said.

Corey J. McDonald, of the 1200 block of Brandywine Circle, is charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography, Batavia police said in a news release Thursday.

The department's investigation stemmed from a March tip from the internet Crimes Against Children task force, a national network that works to investigate and prosecute people involved in child sexual abuse and exploitation over the internet.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for McDonald, officials said. He turned himself in Wednesday and was taken to the Kane County jail.