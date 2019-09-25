Police hunting for Lombard man who failed to appear in court

Wheaton police are asking the public for help in finding a Lombard man, Todd Olshefski, who is wanted on a failure to appear warrant for the use of charitable trust funds for personal benefit.

Olshefski, 50, originally was arrested on May 2 with his wife, Priscilla Olshefski. Priscilla Olshefski pleaded guilty to use of charitable trust funds for personal benefit and was sentenced in late July 2019 170 days in jail.

Todd Olshefski was released on bond and failed to appear at his next scheduled court date.

The couple founded a Lombard-based charity called Veterans Christian Network Inc. in March 2018. Authorities allege the Olshefskis withdrew at least $10,000 of the money raised as cash, and spent it on items unrelated to VCN. The money was supposed to be spent on programs for returning veterans.

Anyone who spots Olshefski is asked to call 911. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Lt. Bill Cooley at (630) 260-2077.