More whooping cough cases reported at Stevenson High School

The number of Stevenson High School students diagnosed with highly contagious pertussis has grown to three, officials at the Lincolnshire school announced Wednesday.

One of the sick teens attended the homecoming dance Saturday, officials said.

Also called whooping cough, the disease is a dangerous respiratory ailment. It can cause violent coughing, making breathing difficult, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pertussis can affect people of any age and be very serious, even deadly, for babies less than a year old, according to the CDC.

Students who have had a persistent cough recently should visit medical providers for evaluation.

Parents and guardians should tell the doctor that pertussis has been reported at Stevenson, and to report a possible pertussis infection to the school's nurses.

Parents who have questions or concerns should call their student's medical provider or call the Stevenson nurse's office at (847) 415-4000, using ext. 4025, ext. 4028, ext. 4019 or ext. 4039.