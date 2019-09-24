Woman accused of attacking baby grandson seeks release from hospital

An Elmhurst woman accused of attacking her infant grandson, believing he was the anti-Christ, is asking for conditional release from a state mental-health hospital.

Sandra Clanton's attorneys filed the request Monday, according to DuPage County court records.

The 48-year-old Clanton represents no danger to herself or others, is taking psychiatric medications doctors suggest, and has expressed remorse for the September 2010 attack, according to the five-page motion.

She lives at the Alton Mental Health Center.

In September 2010, Clanton was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a child and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Authorities said she slammed the child's head on a kitchen counter, then used a large kitchen knife to cut his forehead, right cheek and neck. Clanton's boyfriend grabbed her arm to thwart further attack, and the baby's mother grabbed her son and ran to the Elmhurst Police Department.

The injuries were minor, authorities said at the time.

Police said Clanton told them God told her to attack the baby, that the baby was the anti-Christ, and that she saw horns growing out of his head, according to court records.

Judge Daniel Guerin, who is now the chief judge, found her not guilty by reason of insanity, and committed her to a term of up to 30 years in a state's mental-health hospital.

Clanton's next court date is Nov. 6, before Judge Jeffrey MacKay.