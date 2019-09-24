Senior health fair in Libertyville

State Sen. Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods and local health providers and organizations are hosting a free senior health fair, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 9 to 11:30 a.m., at the Libertyville Sports Complex, 1950 N. Route 45, Libertyville.

Seniors will find access to local and state services that will help them improve their health and financial security.

The event will include refreshments, health screenings, blood pressure checks, and flu and pneumonia shots.

A variety of vendors will be on hand to discuss programs that benefit seniors, and legislative brochures will be available.

For information, contact McConchie's District 26 office at (224) 662-4544.