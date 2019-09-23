Restaurant group opposes plan for on-site consumption of recreational marijuana at bars, restaurants

Chicago could be inundated with places where recreational marijuana could be smoked and consumed, under a sweeping ordinance drafted and prematurely introduced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot's City Council floor leader.

But, in a surprise move, Illinois Restaurant Association president Sam Toia opposes allowing bars and restaurants to apply for consumption licenses.

"Who gets these licenses? I don't think you can give incidental licenses to all restaurants. There's only going to be so many licenses that are going to get out, and that won't be a level playing field," Toia said.

"We want to make sure that (recreational marijuana is) is not competing with our great culinary scene. Restaurants are here to serve food. Bars are here to serve spirits, wine and beer and show great events. So we at the restaurant association feel, just let the dispensaries dispense" and allow consumption.

What about Lightfoot's controversial decision to declare the Central Business District off limits for the sale of recreational marijuana?

"This could be livable ... It makes sense to keep it family-friendly and tourist-friendly. That's what the mayor is trying to do," Toia said.

"In the central business district, we have a lot of people that go to our great restaurants and great hotels. If they're coming to visit our city for cannabis, they can walk north of Oak Street or west of LaSalle. We are a walking city."

For the full story, click here.