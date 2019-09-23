Extensive delays on Metra UP West Line after train hits person
Updated 9/23/2019 7:05 AM
The Metra Union Pacific West Line is experiencing extensive delays in both directions near Glen Ellyn after a person was hit by a train.
Extensive delays are expected to continue throughout the morning.
The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.