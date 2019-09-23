Aurora teen held on $500K bail in shooting, stolen car case

An 18-year-old from Aurora is being held on $500,000 bail after his arrest on charges he fired shots at others while driving a stolen vehicle.

Pedro Luna Jr., of the 500 block of Second Avenue, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed violence, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting Friday, according to Kane County court records.

Luna is accused of driving a stolen 2012 Ford Focus and firing in the direction of another person, court records show.

Paris Lewbel, spokesman for Aurora police, said the department would release more information later Monday.

Luna is next due in court Oct. 2 and faces a sentence of six to 30 years in prison if convicted of the most severe charges. If he posts the $50,000 bond required to be released from jail, he is to have no contact with victims in the case.