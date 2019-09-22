Sheriff: Missing Libertyville-area man could be endangered

Lake County authorities are seeking the community's assistance in locating a missing Libertyville-area man who may be endangered.

Chiu Wah Ng, 64, of the 16300 block of West Arlington Drive, has not been seen by his family since 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. He was reported missing by family members Sunday afternoon.

Ng left his home on foot Friday after an argument with a family member. He was last seen wearing a red windbreaker. It is unknown if he was wearing shorts or pants of if he is still wearing the windbreaker.

Ng, who is intellectually disabled, stands 5'6" and weighs about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He speaks very little English and primarily speaks Cantonese.

If you see Ng or know of his whereabouts, please dial 911.