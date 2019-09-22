 

Sheriff: Missing Libertyville-area man could be endangered

  • Chiu Wag Ng

    Chiu Wag Ng

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/22/2019 3:52 PM

Lake County authorities are seeking the community's assistance in locating a missing Libertyville-area man who may be endangered.

Chiu Wah Ng, 64, of the 16300 block of West Arlington Drive, has not been seen by his family since 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. He was reported missing by family members Sunday afternoon.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Ng left his home on foot Friday after an argument with a family member. He was last seen wearing a red windbreaker. It is unknown if he was wearing shorts or pants of if he is still wearing the windbreaker.

Ng, who is intellectually disabled, stands 5'6" and weighs about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He speaks very little English and primarily speaks Cantonese.

If you see Ng or know of his whereabouts, please dial 911.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 