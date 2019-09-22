Northwest Community Hospital announces vision for cancer center

An architectural rendering shows a cancer center Northwest Community Hospital has proposed building. Courtesy of Northwest Community Hospital

Northwest Community Hospital officials are seeking to build a dedicated center for cancer treatment.

Hospital leaders announced the vision for the cancer center Saturday night during a gala at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center that celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Arlington Heights hospital's opening in 1959.

Few concrete details were available about the concept.

Many options are available, a hospital spokeswoman said.

If a cancer center is built, it won't be on the main Northwest Community Hospital campus at 800 W. Central Road. There isn't enough open space there for such a facility.

Stephen Scogna, hospital president and CEO, said the organization intends to spend the next year developing a program to expand its cancer care, including creating a cancer center.

It'll be the mission of the philanthropic NCH Foundation to raise funds over the next few years for the project.

Proceeds from Saturday night's gala, estimated to be more than $1 million, will go toward the foundation's cancer vision campaign.

The Northwest Community campus has a 509-bed hospital and other health amenities.

The company also has doctor's offices, immediate care centers, labs and other facilities throughout the Northwest suburbs.