Woodfield Mall reopens day after vehicle careens through it

The newest attraction at Woodfield Mall isn't a store or restaurant, but the boarded up facade of the Sears entrance where police say a 22-year-old man drove through Friday with an SUV before caroming about the middle of the mall bashing into kiosks and storefronts.

Scores of shoppers stopped to take pictures of the damaged storefront Saturday before heading into the mall through the reopened entrance.

Outside of the cosmetic damage to the Sears entrance, as well as a couple windows at Forever 21 and Hollister, shoppers Saturday could barely tell Friday's dramatic events had ever unfolded.

"We were really surprised to see there wasn't more damage," said Marian Colin of Elgin, who was at the mall to shop for shoes. "We definitely thought it was going to be a lot worse."

The driver of the SUV was arrested, but so far no charges have been announced. Three people were taken to the hospital in the aftermath for medical issues that were not life threatening nor a result of them being struck by the vehicle, police said.

Mall management did not immediately return calls seeking comment about the crash and cleanup.

Schaumburg police said the man drove into the entrance at the Sears store on the east side about 2:20 p.m. and proceeded through the common area before coming to a stop in the mall center court. Police said the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was detained by mall customers, including two off-duty police officers, then taken into custody by police without further incident. He was treated at the scene and refused medical transport.

Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf said the man -- who he said was not from Schaumburg but from the Northwest suburbs, with initial information that one of his last addresses was in Palatine all the way through the Sears store before driving into the mall's common area. He said the man may have had a medical issue.

"There is no indication that this incident is related to any type of terrorist act," Wolf said.

Wolf said his department won't release additional information on the suspect until any charges are authorized by the Cook County state's attorney's office.

