Woman left injured in road after crash near Antioch

A woman was left seriously injured in the road after the driver of the vehicle she was in abandoned the scene of a crash Friday night in unincorporated Antioch, police said.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 27900 block of West Wilmot Road at about 9:40 p.m. after someone called 911 to report a person lying in the road, police said.

A 29-year-old man from Silver Lake, Wisconsin, was driving a 2003 Kia Sorento westbound on Wilmot Road near the Wisconsin border when he didn't properly negotiate a curve in the road, causing him to veer off the road and hit a tree, the preliminary investigation shows.

The man left the passenger -- a 38-year-old woman from Silver Lake -- at the scene. Her injuries are serious but not life-threatening, police said.

Deputies later found the man hiding in a garage in the 42300 block of Willow Street. He was taken to a hospital with injuries from the crash that were not life-threatening.

Authorities are investigating and charges are likely once the investigation concludes, police said.