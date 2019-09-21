Images: The impact of climate change

Associated Press

In this Aug. 26, 2011 photo released by AMBAR, the Society for the Study and Conservation of Marine Fauna in Spain's Bay of Biscay, a dead sperm whale is seen beached in Zarautz, Spain. A marine scientist says the 15 meter (50 feet) sperm whale beached and died on the sands of the northern seaside resort town. Enrique Franco, vice president of the society for the study and conservation of marine fauna in the northern Bay of Biscay, said the carcass would be towed out to sea and then taken into the nearby port of Orio where it was to be buried in sand for around four years. After that period the skeleton would be retrieved for scientific and teaching purposes, Franco said.