SUV just misses children on train as it barrels through Woodfield, witnesses say

An SUV crashed through the entrance of Sears Friday afternoon at Woodfield Mall, then was driven inside the mall. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comA Schaumburg police officer at the Sears entrance to Woodfield Mall where an man driving an SUV drove through the front of Sears and into the mall on Friday, Sept. 20.

A man is in custody after he crashed his black SUV through an entrance and drove through Woodfield Mall Friday afternoon, resulting in some minor injuries to others, Schaumburg police said.

Officials reported one vehicle was driven into the mall entrance near the Sears store and the Rainforest Cafe on the east side and that a person who appeared to be acting alone is in custody.

There is no evidence of an active shooter situation right now, Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf said.

Police are on the scene -- some seen at entrances holding rifles -- and the mall is being evacuated as a precaution because of the unconfirmed reports of shots fired, Wolf said.

Entrances are blocked off and authorities are urging people to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.

Husband and wife Raul Cardenas and Liset Alvarez from Jalisco, Mexico, had just arrived at O'Hare International Airport that morning with their 6-year-old daughter Andrea and 10-month-old son Ian to visit Alvarez's cousin, Sandra Lopez of Schaumburg. They were in the area near the lower-level entrance to Sears when they heard a loud bang and saw a dark-colored, older SUV driven by a man come out of the Sears, Alvarez said in Spanish.

There was a little train for children to ride moving through that area. Children were on the train but not in the last car, which was struck by the SUV.

People started screaming at that point, Alvarez said.

The SUV kept moving and smashed into a store, back up, and then smash into another store. That's when the couple realized it wasn't an accident but deliberate. Their daughter was especially terrified.

"It was horrible," Alvarez said.

Lopez said she herself was very worried.

"Thank God it didn't happen on a Saturday or a Sunday when the mall is really crowded," Lopez said.

Other witnesses also shared their frightening experiences.

The driver apparently entered through the Sears store and continued through the mall before hitting a post near the children's play area, Janely Arroyo said.

"Thank God, he didn't reach it," she said.

Debbie Ficl, an employee of the Vera Bradley store, said she saw some people running and heard a loud noise like a pop. She and her fellow workers ran out through a back door to the outside of the building.

Martini Mackey, manager of the Get Happy candy store, said she was off today but came over out of concern for an employee who has a mental disability. But she was forced to remain outside while the employee was still inside.

"He called me and just said there's a car that came in and is ramming everybody," Mackey said. "He's kind of panicking. They went right past our store. The employee went inside and locked the gate and is hiding out."

Trevor Mimms, 26, of Schaumburg, who visits Woodfield once a day, got there at 3 p.m. to meet friends. He likened the incident to recent shootings.

"I feel like there is a rise in anger in people. This has always been a place of peace, of fun," Mimms said. "I've always thought of Woodfield Mall as a place I can bring anybody for a good time. This is super insane. It's so surreal."

Nancy Hernandez, who works at The Body Shop, said she saw people running and heard a loud bang and thought it was a shot. She and a co-worker ran to the front door and told an elderly couple to come in. They locked the door and ran to the back of the store where they stayed for about an hour.

"We were really scared," Hernandez said. "We didn't know what was going on."

They kept calling mall security, who gave them several updates telling them to stay in place and wait for someone to come to them before leaving. "They (security) were really good about that," Hernandez said.

Eventually a police response team with big rifles escorted them out in a single line and told them someone was in custody.

Alyssa Luke, a permanent cosmetics artist at Asha Salon/Spa on Woodfield's lower level, said she would hug her 3-year-old tightly when she got home. Luke didn't see the driver go past, but once workers learned about the emergency they had to focus on their customers' safety, she said.

"It's a full-service salon. We've got nails, we've got the spa, we've got the massage," she said.

Employees locked the doors and reassured clients.

"We went into all the rooms and made sure everyone was OK," Luke said. "At first everyone was calm, then a few people were upset. We said, 'Everything's safe. We'll just stay in here until further.'"

Once police ordered the evacuation, Luke and her manager double- and triple-checked the rooms in the salon for clients, then left, too.

"I was calm and collected. ... It wasn't until I got into the parking lot and started getting calls from my family that I got emotional," she said. "You never know what someone's intentions are."

Brenda Herrera of Crest Hill said she hid in the back of the Skechers shoe store on the second floor of the mall with her 3-year-old daughter Mikaela, 2-year-old son Matteo and mother, Adeline. The employees assured her that the glass windows and doors were bulletproof.

"I heard a loud crash. My instinct right away kicked in to hide," Herrera said. "I started to freak out, but I tried to stay composed for my kids."

In the aftermath of the emergency, drivers were trying to get to every entrance and other people were milling around as they tried to find out about people still inside Friday afternoon.

Woodfield Mall General Manager Laurie Van Dalen said she did not have immediate information to release but that it would be as soon as it was available.

ABC 7 had a helicopter over the scene shortly before 3 p.m. and showed clear damage at the entrance of Sears. Social media reports about the incident emerged on Twitter around 2:30 p.m. One showed video of the large black SUV being driven through the walkways of the mall, running into vendors. It's unclear if people were being targeted. ABC 7 said it was near the Forever 21 store.

Some nearby high schools were reported to have gone on a soft lockdown.

Schaumburg High School Principal Tim Little sent a message to parents that at approximately 2:30 p.m., administrators had received a report of a possible safety concern at Woodfield Mall. School officials went into a soft lockdown, holding students in place at the school for a brief time, Little said. But soon police confirmed that no threat to students existed and the soft lockdown was ended.

Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 schools were not affected, spokeswoman Terri McHugh said. Officials there were advised by police that the situation had been contained, she said.

• Daily Herald staff writers Marni Pyke, Elena Ferrarin and Madhu Krishnamurthy contributed to this report.