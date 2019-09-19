Imprisoned former Bartlett teacher pleads guilty to abusing child

A former Bartlett teacher, imprisoned since his 2004 conviction for sexually abusing a child, has pleaded guilty to abusing a second child.

Kevin Kilgallen, 52, was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday in exchange for his guilty plea to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, court records show.

Authorities say Kilgallen abused the then-9-year-old girl at Bartlett Elementary School during the 2002-03 school year. The victim, now in her 20s, told Bartlett police about the abuse last February, authorities said.

According to Illinois Department of Corrections, Kilgallen must register as a sex offender upon his release from prison, which the IDOC website indicates will be 2032. That date does not appear to take into account this latest conviction, however.