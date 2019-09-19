 

Five York students draw a crowd in Elmhurst to support their climate strike

      Five York High School students held a climate strike at Elmhurst Presbyterian Church on Thursday. Left to right are seniors Mary Kept, Leron Maddi, Nick Mastro, Matt Tully and Ethan Thomas. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

      A crowd gathers to listen to speakers as York High School students hold a climate strike at Elmhurst Presbyterian Church on Thursday. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

      Oliver McCarthy, 6, left and his brother Luke, 8, arrive with their mom to the climate strike at Elmhurst Presbyterian Church on Thursday. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

      Dan Hebreard, DuPage County Forest Preserve president, left, greets York High School students Ethan Thomas and Leron Maddi, right, during a climate strike at Elmhurst Presbyterian Church on Thursday. Hebreard was one of the speakers at the event. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

      Paula Deacon Garcia, left, of Lisle and a candidate for the DuPage County Board in District 2, and Tina Tyson-Dunn, right, of Lombard, and a candidate for DuPage County Forest Preserve District 2, attend a climate strike at Elmhurst Presbyterian Church on Thursday. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/19/2019 9:19 PM

Five York High School students drew a little crowd to support their climate strike Thursday at Elmhurst Presbyterian Church.

The gathering was one of the student strikes planned Thursday through Monday in suburbs like Carol Stream, Des Plaines and Naperville as well as Elmhurst, with the largest youth gathering expected Friday at Chicago's Grant Park. The strikes are following the lead of Greta Thunberg, who walked out of her school in Stockholm, Sweden, to demand climate justice.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Dan Hebreard, DuPage County Forest Preserve president, was one of the speakers at Thursday night's event, which a couple of local election candidates also attended.

