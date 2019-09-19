Five York students draw a crowd in Elmhurst to support their climate strike

Five York High School students drew a little crowd to support their climate strike Thursday at Elmhurst Presbyterian Church.

The gathering was one of the student strikes planned Thursday through Monday in suburbs like Carol Stream, Des Plaines and Naperville as well as Elmhurst, with the largest youth gathering expected Friday at Chicago's Grant Park. The strikes are following the lead of Greta Thunberg, who walked out of her school in Stockholm, Sweden, to demand climate justice.

Dan Hebreard, DuPage County Forest Preserve president, was one of the speakers at Thursday night's event, which a couple of local election candidates also attended.