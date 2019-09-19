Cops accused of lying about shooting sue to get jobs back

Three police officers and a sergeant accused of lying to cover up the fatal shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald by fellow Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke have filed lawsuits to get their jobs back.

"They were railroaded," Fraternal Order of Police second-vice president Martin Preib said. "They didn't do anything wrong ... they're all very good officers, very hardworking."

