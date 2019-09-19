Cops accused of lying about shooting sue to get jobs back
Updated 9/19/2019 7:49 PM
Three police officers and a sergeant accused of lying to cover up the fatal shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald by fellow Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke have filed lawsuits to get their jobs back.
"They were railroaded," Fraternal Order of Police second-vice president Martin Preib said. "They didn't do anything wrong ... they're all very good officers, very hardworking."
• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.