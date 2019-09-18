York High student charged with threatening Elmhurst school

A 15-year-old York High School student has been charged with posting a threatening Snapchat message authorities believe was directed at the Elmhurst school.

The teen, who lives in Elmhurst, was charged with one count of disorderly conduct and was placed on home detention Wednesday by DuPage County Judge Robert Anderson.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 23.

He is not being named because he is a juvenile.

Authorities said the teen posted a video message Monday on Snapchat in which he threatened the school. The video shows the teen holding what turned out to be an air-soft rifle while making the threats.

The FBI alerted police to the post on Tuesday and their investigation led them to the teen, who was taken into custody at the school without incident.

"Any threat, or even the perception of a threat of violence directed at a school will immediately be investigated and if found credible, charged accordingly," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement.

In a letter to the community, Elmhurst Unit District 205 Superintendent David Moyer said police believe this was an isolated case and the teen poses no credible threat to others. He said the "educational environment of the high school was not interrupted."

"District 205 and York High School in no way condones this type of behavior. Any threats to student safety, including pranks, will be handled immediately," Moyer said. "We are working diligently with law enforcement to ensure that the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. Social media threats are taken seriously. Please think before you post."