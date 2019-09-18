Town hall meeting Oct. 2 on ethylene oxide

A multiagency town hall meeting regarding ethylene oxide emissions and air monitoring tests will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the College of Lake County auditorium, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake.

The meeting will be the first opportunity for residents to meet in a single location and receive information about ethylene oxide missions, local monitoring data in context and a comprehensive accounting of efforts to combat the cancer-causing gas. Ethylene oxide has been in the news since February, when the Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook was closed by the state after the U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry found an elevated cancer risk for people living nearby.

Vantage Specialty Chemicals in Gurnee and Medline Industries in Waukegan also use the gas, but have remained open during air quality testing.