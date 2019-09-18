Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley bringing new book to Naperville

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will discuss her new book during a November appearance in Naperville. Courtesy of Anderson's Bookshops

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley will come to Naperville this fall to discuss her new book, "With All Due Respect," in an appearance sponsored by Anderson's Bookshops and publisher St. Martin's Press.

Haley, who also served as governor of South Carolina, will speak at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave.

She will give a presentation and ticketholders will receive a copy of her book. This is a speaking-only event and books will not be signed by the author.

Tickets are available exclusively at NikkiHaleyAndersons.brownpapertickets.com.

Haley served as U.N. ambassador from 2017 through 2019 and as governor from 2011 to 2017.

In her book, she offers a firsthand perspective on major national and international matters, as well as a behind-the-scenes account of her tenure in President Donald Trump's administration.