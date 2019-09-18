 

First NCAA transgender athlete to speak at Oakton Community College

 
Schuyler Bailar, the first transgender NCAA Division I men's athlete, will speak at Oakton Community College on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Bailar, an award-winning swimmer at Harvard University, will elaborate on his journey of determination and tough choices during the event from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. in the Student Center, Room 1530, at the college's Des Plaines campus, 1600 E. Golf Road.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Bailar was a top student and an award-winning swimmer and was aggressively recruited by Harvard.

His story hit Facebook's top-trending news and has been recounted in hundreds of media outlets from The Washington Post to Time magazine, "60 Minutes" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The event is sponsored by the Women's and Gender Studies Program, Peace and Social Justice Program, Honors Program, Student Government Association, and the Office for Access, Equity and Diversity.

