Elmhurst firefighters respond to deli fire, smoke
Updated 9/18/2019 3:50 PM
Elmhurst firefighters were at the scene of an oven fire about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rosalia's Deli, 241 N. York St.
Officials say the fire already is out, but crews are removing smoke from the building.
No injuries have been reported, but York Road between 3rd Street and North Avenue is closed in both directions. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.
For updates, visit elmhurst.org.
