#BeThere Fair for veterans, families Friday in North Chicago

Veterans, military members and their families, volunteers, staff and visitors are invited to the #BeThere Fair from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Capt. James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago.

The fair will highlight the center's suicide prevention program and provide preventive information, as well as a photo booth for attendees to take and share pictures via social media to help raise awareness of the #BeThere hashtag.

Activities, games and refreshments will be provided.

The event is at the main entrance, Building 133 EF, 3001 Green Bay Road.

Veterans in crisis can call (800) 273-8255 and press 1; text to 838255 or chat online at veteranscrisisline.net/chat.