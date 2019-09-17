Reports of shots fired in Vernon Hills puts schools on brief lockdown

Authorities are investigating reports of gunshot fired at or near a home this morning in the area of Route 45 and Butterfield Road in Vernon Hills.

As a precaution, officials at Vernon Hills-based Hawthorn Elementary District 73 and Vernon Hills High School placed their schools on a soft lockdown and Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire closed its campus. District 73's lockdown was lifted before 10 a.m., spokeswoman Leslie Piotrowski said. Operations returned to normal Stevenson and Vernon Hills before 10 a.m. as well, officials said.

Police said the reported shooting occurred about 8:45 a.m. on the 300 block of Plumwood in the village's Westwood subdivision.

"While there is no immediate threat believed to exist for the community, we will be continuing our investigation in the area of Butterfield/45 and following up other leads with regard to the possible suspects," police said.

